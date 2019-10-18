|
|
Shirley Gadacy
Shirley Doolan Gadacy, age 93, of Fairfield, wife of the late Sandor ( Sam ) Gadacy, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. directly at Holy Family Church, 700 Old Stratfield Rd., Fairfield with burial to follow in Mt. Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport. There will be no prior calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ct. Humane Society. Arrangements in the care of the Lesko & Polke FuneralHome. To sign an online register or to get travel directions, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 19, 2019