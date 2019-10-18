Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
1209 Post Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 256-8988
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Gadacy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Gadacy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Gadacy Obituary
Shirley Gadacy
Shirley Doolan Gadacy, age 93, of Fairfield, wife of the late Sandor ( Sam ) Gadacy, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. directly at Holy Family Church, 700 Old Stratfield Rd., Fairfield with burial to follow in Mt. Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport. There will be no prior calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ct. Humane Society. Arrangements in the care of the Lesko & Polke FuneralHome. To sign an online register or to get travel directions, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
Download Now