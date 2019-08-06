|
Shirley Grant
Shirley Grace Cosier Grant, 86 of Milford passed away on July 28, 2019 in New Haven, CT after a brief illness. Shirley was born in Bridgeport, CT on Nov. 13, 1932 to Frederick and Florence Cosier (Jayne). Growing up in Wilton and graduating college in Norwalk before enjoying a long career as a registered nurse at Milford Hospital. In retirement Shirley took pleasure in traveling, playing bingo and spending time with her many friends and family. Beloved wife of Allen Grant from their marriage in 1966 until he passed in 2000. Devoted mother of Manda until her passing in 2018. Survived by her son, Mark (Stacey), her grandchildren Sienna, William and Holden as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Interment will be private. She will be dearly missed.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 7, 2019