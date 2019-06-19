Shirley I. Harrington

Shirley I. (Cornell) Harrington (Shirlgirl) of Cheshire, CT, formerly of Southbury, CT, Cranston, RI, Easton, CT and Fairfield, CT, born on December 7, 1925 in Cranston, RI to the late Helen Cornell and Leon H.Cornell, entered into eternal rest at age 93 on June 15, 2019 at Branford Hospice. Shirley graduated from Cranston High and attended the University of Rhode Island. Shirley was a homemaker who devoted her life to her family. Shirley was married to the late Frank W. Harrington. She was preceded in death by her brother, Leon Cornell Jr.; and sister, Marilyn (Cornell) Perry (Harlacker). Survivors include five children, Richard F. Harrington and his wife Debbie with whom she resided for the past seven years in Cheshire, CT; Frank C. Harrington and his wife Marci of Monroe, CT; David L. Harrington and his wife Susan of Newtown, CT; Marilyn J. Harrington of Middletown, CT and Nancy Vitone and her husband George (Chip) Vitone of Stratford, CT; her grandchildren, Heather Peracchio, Rick Harrington Jr, Candice Harrington, Kaila Aurelia, Kyle Harrington, Sean Edwards, Joey Harrington, Victoria Harrington, Sarah Vitone, and John Vitone; cherished sister-in- law Ruth Harrington of Arlington, VA; cousin Lowell Cornell and his wife Karen of Haynesville, ME; cousin Martha Johnson of East Greenwich, RI; and friend James Ross of Cheshire, CT. She enjoyed cooking, reading, staying on Block Island, RI, traveling abroad as well as touring our country and Mexico in their motorhome. In lieu of flowers, Shirley requested donations be made to Smiletrain.org. Friends and family members may attend the memorial service, officiated by Pastor Kevin Merritt, on Saturday, June 22 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Stepney Baptist Church, 423 Main St., Monroe, Connecticut, 06468. Published in Connecticut Post on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary