1/1
Shirley J. Passaro
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley J. Passaro
Shirley J. Passaro, 90, of Trumbull formerly of Bridgeport was reunited with her husband of 69 years, Tony on October 4th. Shirley was born August 28, 1930 in PA. She retired from People's Bank (Fairfield Branch) in 1995 and was a loving, caring devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was the CEO of her family and her most special memories were Thanksgiving dinners, the annual Columbus Day Parade and any excuse to bring everyone together, usually involving an impromptu visitor (or 5). Country roads driven in Tony's convertible jaguar took them special places like weekend getaways to their second home in the Poconos with frequent "rest stops" at the casino. Shirley is survived by her dedicated, cherished sons, Anthony "Sonny" and Carol Passaro of Monroe and Timothy J. and Diane Passaro of Trumbull, her adored grandchildren who constantly vied for that coveted "#1" spot Lucie & Russ Brown, Timothy Passaro Jr., Raymond Passaro and Kimberly Anzolletti, Robin and Pete Stegeman. The lights of her life were her great-grandchildren, Mia Brown, Gianna and Jackson Passaro, Lily and Stella Stegeman and great-niece Madeline Rae Gagliardi, siblings Marlene and Ed Laskowski, Sharron and Jack Kostyan, and Raymond Guard Jr. as well as so many very special nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her husband Tony, she was predeceased by her parents Raymond and Madeline Guard, sister Eileen and John Podrasky, sister-in-law Cheryl Guard, and an infant daughter.
Relatives and friends are invited to a graveside service which will take place on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 1056 Daniels Farm Road, Trumbull, face masks must be worn. Due to the current pandemic, all other services will be held privately for the immediate family. To leave an online condolence, please visit www. abriola.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
(203) 373-1013
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Abriola Parkview Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved