Shirley J. Passaro
Shirley J. Passaro, 90, of Trumbull formerly of Bridgeport was reunited with her husband of 69 years, Tony on October 4th. Shirley was born August 28, 1930 in PA. She retired from People's Bank (Fairfield Branch) in 1995 and was a loving, caring devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was the CEO of her family and her most special memories were Thanksgiving dinners, the annual Columbus Day Parade and any excuse to bring everyone together, usually involving an impromptu visitor (or 5). Country roads driven in Tony's convertible jaguar took them special places like weekend getaways to their second home in the Poconos with frequent "rest stops" at the casino. Shirley is survived by her dedicated, cherished sons, Anthony "Sonny" and Carol Passaro of Monroe and Timothy J. and Diane Passaro of Trumbull, her adored grandchildren who constantly vied for that coveted "#1" spot Lucie & Russ Brown, Timothy Passaro Jr., Raymond Passaro and Kimberly Anzolletti, Robin and Pete Stegeman. The lights of her life were her great-grandchildren, Mia Brown, Gianna and Jackson Passaro, Lily and Stella Stegeman and great-niece Madeline Rae Gagliardi, siblings Marlene and Ed Laskowski, Sharron and Jack Kostyan, and Raymond Guard Jr. as well as so many very special nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her husband Tony, she was predeceased by her parents Raymond and Madeline Guard, sister Eileen and John Podrasky, sister-in-law Cheryl Guard, and an infant daughter.
Relatives and friends are invited to a graveside service which will take place on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 1056 Daniels Farm Road, Trumbull, face masks must be worn. Due to the current pandemic, all other services will be held privately for the immediate family. To leave an online condolence, please visit www. abriola.com
.