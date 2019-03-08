Shirley Jean Finer Goumas

Shirley Jean Finer Goumas age 89, wife of the late Peter Goumas and resident of Shelton, entered into eternal rest on March 5. She was born in Shelton on January 25, 1930, daughter of the late Joseph & Helen Kohoutek Finer. Shirley was a parishioner of St. Joseph's Church in Shelton. After marrying the love of her life, Peter, she moved to Ansonia where she and Peter made their home of 42 years and raised their six children, and where she was a longtime parishioner of St. Anthony's Church. She worked as a real estate agent for Stauffer Real Estate and was a member of the Ansonia Garden Club. Shirley's true passion in life was her family. She was a loving and nurturing wife and mother who demonstrated a selfless devotion to those she loved. Two of the places that Shirley enjoyed being the most were in her kitchen cooking her family's favorite dishes – of which there were many – and in her yard where she would spend hours tending to her beautiful flower gardens. Her knowledge of horticulture may have only been surpassed by her knowledge of the movie classics from the 1940s and 50s. She had seen them all and even in her final days had the ability to instantly recall the names of the starring cast. In 1992, she and Peter moved to Cape Cod to be closer to their grandchildren, where she remained following Peter's passing, until moving to Oxford and subsequently her hometown of Shelton in 2015. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her son Peter Goumas, daughter Elizabeth Goumas, sister Helen Finer, and brothers Joseph Jr., William and Edward Finer. She leaves her daughter Christine Seymour of South Dennis, MA, three sons Mark Goumas (Gwen) of Oxford, Doug Goumas, MD, (Beth) of Bedford, NH and Gregg Goumas of Farmington, grandchildren Elizabeth Campany (Charlie), Taylor, Connor & Cameron Seymour, Alexandra Feldman (Dan) and Faith, Gabriella, Alexa, Nicole and Eli Goumas. The family would like to express its gratitude to the staff at the Bishop Wicke Health & Rehabilitation Center for the kind and compassionate care they extended to Shirley. Friends may call on Sunday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at The Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St., Ansonia (www.jenkinskingfh.com). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, 10:00 a.m. (DIRECTLY) at The Church of the Assumption in Ansonia. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery in Derby. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bishop Wicke Health & Rehabilitation Center, Attn: Administrator, 584 Long Hill Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484. Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary