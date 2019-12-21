|
Shirley Jennings Fredericks
Shirley Jennings Fredericks beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, devoted Christian, and loving friend passed from this to life eternal December 17, 2019 at the age of 96. She was born the third of four daughters of Clifford and Marguerite Knapp Jennings August 18, 1923. She was raised in Fairfield, first on Hoydens Hill and then after the death of her father, on Knapps Highway. She married Robert Fredericks in 1946. They were best friends throughout the 56 years of their marriage. In 1956 Shirley and Bob moved to Easton where they raised their three children and Shirley cared for her widowed mother until her passing at the age of 92. She was born into and remained active in Jesse Lee Methodist Church in Easton throughout her entire life.
Descended from many of the early settlers of Fairfield, she was a member of the Eunice Burr chapter of the DAR. A former Girl Scout, she was seldom idle. Shirley met everyone with a welcoming open smile and sparkling blue eyes. Her heart knew no meanness but was full of gratitude for all her blessings. She took great delight in her family, her home and her church. She found wonder in a cloudless blue sky, walking in the woods and watching the wildlife that crossed her path. She especially marveled at stone walls, deeply feeling a connection to those whose labor produced them. Our lives are better for having Shirley in them and the world is lessened by her departure from it.
Predeceased by her husband, parents and sisters, she is survived by her three children, Ellen Lusebrink, William Fredericks and Marian Reim, 5 grandchildren (Laura, Michael, Christina, Jennifer, James), two great-grandsons (Cameron, Adam), numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many beloved friends including her dearest companion, Lillie Williams. The family would like to thank Lucy Taylor as well as the many dedicated people at VITAS including Beverly, Nadia, Dr. Gupta, Dr. Harris, Julie Ann, Dawn, and many others whose care and compassion helped her through her final season of life.
A memorial service will be held Monday, December 23rd at 2:30 p.m. at Jesse Lee United Methodist Church in Easton. Spear Miller Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. Please see their website at SpearFuneralHome.com for further details. Donations may be made in Shirley's memory to Jesse Lee United Methodist Church, 25 Flat Rock Rd., Easton, CT 06612 or VITAS Healthcare, 199 Park Rd. Ext., Ste. 102, Middlebury, CT 06762.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 22, 2019