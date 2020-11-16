1/
Shirley (Fink) Kasper
Shirley (Fink) Kasper, age 91, of Andover, CT, passed away November 14, 2020. Mrs. Kasper was born in Bridgeport, CT to the late William and Rose Fink. She was a retired executive secretary for General Electric. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Thomas J. Kasper and her sisters Rita Bantle and Kay Shea. She is survived by her three sons Thomas (Karen) Kasper Jr., Gary Kasper, and Edward Kasper, as well as grandchildren Nicole (Michael) Moriarty, Natalie Kasper, and Thomas (Mallory) Kasper III, and great-grandchildren Cameron Moriarty and Corey Kasper. The family and her many friends have been blessed by her longevity and will miss her greatly. Due to the current pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment at St. John's Cemetery in Stratford and arrangements in care of the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd. in Trumbull. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mullinsfh.com.



Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home
399 White Plains Road
Trumbull, CT 06611
203-372-6543
