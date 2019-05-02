Shirley Ruth Koos

Shirley R.Koos passed peacefully into eternal rest on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at the Bishop Wicke Health Care Center in Shelton, CT.

Shirley was born December 15,1923 in Bridgeport, CT the daughter of Benjamin and Ruth (Hill) Wilkes and later step daughter of Daisy Wilkes.

A graduate of Bassick High School, Shirley spent most of her life as a devoted wife, mother and homemaker. She was a talented painter and a proud member of the Decorative Painter's Society. She was a fur and feathers mom to her many beloved pets and enjoyed gardening, cooking, sewing, knitting, crocheting and most of all a little shopping trip or afternoon ride in the country. Her favorite phrase being " wanna stop for a cup" along the way.

She is survived by her son Gary Koos of Bridgeport, two daughters, Jill Koos of Bridgeport and Barbara Kolesar and her husband Gary of Shelton, three grandchildren Michelle Koos, Seth Koos, and Krista Kolesar, four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her brother Raymond Wilkes and his wife June of Trumbull and sister-in-law Vivian Wilkes of Danbury. Shirley was predeceased by her husband of 56 years Walter V. Koos, two brothers Horace (Eve) Wilkes and Richard Wilkes, and sister Lucille Wilkes.

Shirley's family would like to express our sincere gratitude to all of the staff at Bishop Wicke for their kind and thoughtful care during her stay.

Family and friends are invited to join in a celebration of her life and final respects at the Larson Funeral Home, 2496 North Ave., Bridgeport, CT. on Sunday, May 5 from 1-3 p.m. Service will take place 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. To light a candle or or leave a condolence online, go to http://www.larsonfh.com.