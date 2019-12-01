|
Shirley Lucille Lewis
Shirley Lucille Lewis, 97, of Orange, CT, formerly of Fairfield, CT and Delray Beach, FL, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Maplewood in Orange. Mrs. Lewis, daughter of Max and Alice Cohen of Bridgeport, was predeceased by her beloved husband of 74 years, Marshall Irving Lewis, her sister Rhoda Reiss and brother Irving Cohen. She is survived by her devoted sons Malcolm Lewis and his wife Bebe of Mt. Shasta, CA, Lance Lewis of Milford, CT, and nieces Cheryl and Sandra Eckhardt, nephew Samuel (Cynthia) Eckhardt, and great-nieces Jackie and Alexandra Eckhardt. As a young child, Shirley enjoyed dance classes and where her diligent practice led her to perform ballet toe tap at childhood recitals. Before graduating from Bassick High School, she met Marshall, who was completing his senior year at Harding High. During the war years, Shirley and Marshall were married and she accompanied him to Buffalo, NY and Biloxi, MS, where he was a flight instructor. After the war, Shirley worked with her husband (owner) at Davidson's Fabrics in Bridgeport. Her organizational skills and buoyant personality were valued as an active member in Harmony Chapter of B'nai B'rith for many years as president, fund raiser and creative contributor to the annual testimonials. Shirley most enjoyed her loving family to whom she was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker. She retired to Florida with her husband in 1985 where they enjoyed many wonderful years with friends. In 2014, Shirley and Marshall moved back to Connecticut, residing first at The Watermark in Bridgeport and then Maplewood at Orange. The family would like to thank Shirley's devoted aides from Griswold Home Care, including Desiree Sampson, Julia Campbell and other wonderful caregivers, and the dedicated staff and nurses at both Maplewood and Constellation Hospice for their compassionate caring, kindness and friendship.
A Memorial contributions may be made to Congregation Rodeph Sholom, 2385 Park Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06604. Shiva will be observed at The Maplewood, 245 Indian River Road, Orange, CT on Tuesday evening at 6:30pm, with Minyan at 7:00 p.m.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 2, 2019