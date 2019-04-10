Connecticut Post Obituaries
Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
Shirley Moroni Obituary
Shirley M. Moroni
Shirley M. Moroni, age 84, of Stratford, beloved wife of the late Edward Moroni, Sr., passed away on April 8, 2019 at Connecticut Hospice in Branford. Shirley was born in Bridgeport on November 4, 1934 to the late John and Helen (Wydra) Lutinski and has been a lifelong area resident. Survivors include her devoted sons, Edward Moroni, Jr. of New York, and Bradley Moroni of Stratford, a sister, Helen Dellolio of Shelton, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, Shirley was predeceased by a brother, John Lutinski, Jr., and sisters, Betty Conti and Nancy Yansick. Friends may visit with Shirley's family on Friday, April 12th from 4-6 p.m. in the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford. A prayer service will take place at 5:45 p.m. Entombment will be in St. Michael's Garden Mausoleum on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 10 a.m. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 10, 2019
