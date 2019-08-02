Connecticut Post Obituaries
Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home
399 White Plains Road
Trumbull, CT 06611
203-372-6543
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
12:30 PM
Shirley Simek

Shirley Simek Obituary
Shirley A. Simek
Shirley A. (Sepso) Simek, age 87, of Stratford, passed away August 2, 2019 in Lord Chamberlain. Mrs. Simek was born in Bridgeport, CT to the late Michael and Ethel Sepso. She was a quality control inspector at Valve Corporation of America in Bridgeport, CT. She was predeceased by her husband John V. Simek Jr. and her sister Joan Klembara Survivors include her sons John Simek (Donna Louis) and Joseph Simek (Deborah); her brother George Sepso; three cherished grandchildren Ryan, Troy, Ciara; a great-grandchild Bronson Arlo Simek; and several nieces and nephews. Friends and family are invited to attend her funeral services on Monday at 12:30 p.m. at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. Interment in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Friends may call on Monday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Memorial contributions may be may to Regional Office, P.O. Box 310909, Newington, CT 06131. To leave an online condolence, please visit mullinsfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 3, 2019
