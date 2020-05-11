Shqype Ndreu
1957 - 2020
Shqype "Sherry" Ndreu
Shqype "Sherry" Ndreu, age 63, of Stratford, beloved daughter of the late Haki Ndreu and Meleqe Nasufi Ndreu, passed away on May 9, 2020 in Bridgeport Hospital, after a brief illness of pancreatic cancer with her loving family by her side. Sherry was born on April 25, 1957 in Capua, Italy. She enjoyed going to the beach, especially, Cape Cod, making crafts, gardening and singing. Sherry is survived by her mother, Meleqe Nasufi Ndreu of Stratford, one brother, Selman "Sam" Ndreu of Stratford, two sisters, Flutra Lena of Shelton and Tefta Petro and husband Joseph of Shelton, several nieces and nephews, cousins, all the children in her life and many special friends. In addition to her beloved father, Haki Ndreu, Sherry was also predeceased by one nephew, Adam Ndreu. Due to the current health situation, a memorial service to celebrate Sherry's life will be announced at a later date. The Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home, 2220 Main Street, Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. To celebrate her life, please visit us at www.galellofuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home
2220 Main St
Stratford, CT 06615
