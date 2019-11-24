|
Sigmund "Ziggy" Wasilewski
Sigmund A. "Ziggy" Wasilewski, age 90, beloved husband of Joan Tassinari Wasilewski of Stratford passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Lord Chamberlain with his family by his side. Born on August 10, 1929 in Hazelton, PA he was a son of the late Joseph and Czeslawa Dobkowska Wasilewski. Ziggy joined the National Guard and served for seven years while working as a machinist at Remington Arms with over 30 years of dedicated service before his retirement. He was an avid animal lover and loved to tinker with cars or any kind of motor. But above all, he treasured the time he spent with his family. You could always count on him to lend a helping hand to anyone as he truly loved to help others. He was the true meaning of a selfless man. In addition to his wife Joan of 67 years, he is survived by his four children, Larry Wasilewski and wife Deborah of West Palm Beach, FL, Alan Wasilewski of Wallingford, Lois Bologna and husband Anthony of Shelton and John Wasilewski and husband Nicanor Aldana of NYC, his cherished grandchildren, Trevor Raffauf and wife Linzi, Tyler Raffauf, Kerri Bologna, Anthony Bologna and Nikki Capasso and husband James and his adored great-grandchildren, Dylan and Lily Capasso, two brothers, Frank Wasilewski of AZ and Stanley Wasilewski of TX and a sister, Eleanor DeMarco of Shelton as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter-in-law, Stephney Wasilewski, brothers, Peter, Joseph, Leo and Hubert Wasilewski and sisters, Mary Tarsa and Helen Nipert. Friends are invited to meet directly in Holy Name of Jesus Church, 1950 Barnum Ave., Stratford on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Mountain Grove Cemetery, Easton. Friends may greet the family on Tuesday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The https://www.lung.org/. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 25, 2019