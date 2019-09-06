|
Sonya Turitz Schopick
The family of Sonya Turitz Schopick is saddened by the recent death of their mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt at the age of 102 on Friday, September 6, 2019. She is survived by her 5 children and their families: Julia Schopick of Oak Park Illinois, Daniel and Laurie Schopick of Milford, Philip and Carol Schopick of Bexley, Ohio, Frances Schopick of Renton, Washington, David Schopick and his partner Audrey Furkart, of Portsmouth, NH, and daughter-in-law Gail Schopick of Portsmouth, NH. She is also survived by her eight grandchildren: Emily (Matthew) Robinson, Neal, Abigail, Joseph, Zara, Ben, Adam, and Jordan Schopick, and 2 great-grandchildren, Ava and Shira Robinson. In addition to her husband, Louis Schopick, she was predeceased by her sisters, Florence (Morris) Bower, Leah (Marvin) Chodorow, Esther (Arthur) Berger, brothers, Marko (Zitha), George (Lilly), Joseph (Josephine) Turitz, and her son-in-law, Tim Fisher.
Sonya was born in New York City to Morris and Julia Turitz and was raised in the Edenwald section of the Bronx. She was the youngest of seven children. She was home-schooled until the 3rd grade. She entered Barnard College at age 16 and went on to attain a Masters in Economics from Columbia University. She met and married Louis Schopick in 1942. After World War II, they settled in Bridgeport, where her husband opened a medical practice that continued until his death in 1976.
Sonya's great love was music. She authored "Meet the Fipple Flute". She gave private music lessons and taught music for 20 years at Samuel Staples Elementary School in Easton. Her former students honored her years later with a Facebook page to celebrate their appreciation for her. She performed with the Cinquepace Recorder Consort. In 1977 Sonya was named in the Who's Who in Music and Musicians Dictionary.
Sonya was active in community organizations in Bridgeport. She was a founder of the Greater Bridgeport Symphony and its Youth Orchestra, and the Bridgeport chapter of the League of Women Voters. For years, she was organist and musical director at synagogues and churches in the Bridgeport area. She was Dean of the Bridgeport chapter of the American Guild of Organists.
After retirement, she moved to "3030 Park Avenue", where she served as President of the Residents Association and editor of the community newsletter. She was very proud to have organized a Chimes Group, which involved many residents in their first ever personal participation in creating music.
Our special thanks to Sonya's wonderful caretakers, Sophia Woolery, Elaine Barnett and Ayana Smith, who were there to the end, and Jean Brown and Mavis Bonner-White.
Services will take place at Congregation B'nai Israel, 2710 Park Avenue, Bridgeport, on Sunday, September 8 at 12:00 noon, with burial at Adath Israel cemetery in Fairfield. Shiva will be observed after the burial until 8:00 p.m., with a minyan at 7:00 p.m. at the Watermark, 3030 Park Avenue, Bridgeport.
The family would appreciate donations to the Greater Bridgeport Symphony Youth Orchestras, or the .
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 7, 2019