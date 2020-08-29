Sonya Sidoriak Hitt
Sonya Sidoriak Hitt, born January 29, 1942 and passed away peacefully on August 28, 2020. Born to the late Anne Molochko and Theodore Sidoriak. Sonya graduated from Stratford High School, University of Connecticut where she was a member of Delta Zeta Sorority, and received her two Graduate Degrees from Southern Connecticut State University. She was a physical education and health teacher in Stratford for 37 years. After her retirement, she worked with Bridgeport Hospital EMS for 14 years and was also a member of the Yale Golf Course staff. She was an active member of Holy Transfiguration Orthodox Church. Her volunteer activities included Parish Council, choir, Ladies Auxiliary, Church School Director, and parish librarian promoting Russian Orthodox books and reading. As a two-time cancer survivor, she volunteered countless hours at Norma Pfreim Center from 1999 to 2016 and chaired the Rose of Hope events. Sonya facilitated a school partnership involving student volunteers from Wooster Middle School. She also served as secretary at the Russian American Club in Seymour. She is survived by loving daughter, Kathleen Nolte and loving son-in-law, Daniel and beloved grandsons, Curtis and Nathaniel Nolte. She is also survived by sister, Barbara Hanlon of South Dakota and brother, Paul Sidoriak and his wife Diane, several nieces and nephews and countless friends. Following Covid-19 guidelines, friends are welcome to attend a graveside service on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, meeting directly at St. John Cemetery, 2610 Nichols Avenue, Stratford at 11:00 a.m. Masks will be required at the service. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sonya's memory, would be appreciated to Holy Transfiguration Orthodox Church, 285 Alden Avenue, New Haven, CT 06515 or a charity of one's choice
. The Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford, has been entrusted with the arrangements. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com