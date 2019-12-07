|
Sophie (Kogut) Baronoski
Sophie (Kogut) Baronoski of Stratford, beloved wife of the late John "Jack" Baronoski, Sr. passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019 in Bridgeport Hospital. Mrs. Baronoski was born in Skrzynka, Poland, was the daughter of the late Frank and Sophie (Kalita) Kogut and had been a longtime area resident. She was retired from WE Bassett Company. She enjoyed traveling, gardening and especially being a grandmother "Mema". Survivors include her children John Baronoski and his wife Christina, Christine Simon and her husband Eric, two adored grandchildren Grace and Colin Simon, her sister Jean Jagiello and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Gladys Kogut. Friends are invited to attend her funeral service celebrated by Deacon Andy Dzujna on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main St., Stratford, CT. Interment will follow at Saint Michael's Cemetery, Stratford. Friends may visit with her family Tuesday evening from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Smilow Cancer Hospital, 35 Park St., New Haven, CT 06511, https://www.ynhh.org/smilow.aspx. For additional information or to share a message of condolence, visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 8, 2019