Sophie M. Rupar
Sophie M. Rupar, age 93, of Stratford, beloved wife of the late Chester Rupar, passed away on October 13, 2020 in Griffin Hospital. Sophie was born in Shelton on December 6, 1926 to the late Stanley and Mary (Jurczak) Muzin and had been a lifelong area resident. She was a retired assembler for the Warnaco Company. Survivors include her children, Eileen R. Moore of Seymour, Sandra A. Neri of Pennsylvania, Allen C. Rupar of North Carolina, and David R. Rupar of Stratford, 5 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services are private and have been entrusted to the Adzima Funeral Home-Stratford. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com