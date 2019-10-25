|
|
Sophie Muskavitch
Sophie Muskavitch, age 92, of Derby entered into rest on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Shelton Lakes. She was the devoted wife of the late Albert Muskavitch. Sophie was born in Derby on April 30, 1927 daughter of the late James and Anna (Stanislawczyk) Sobol and was a lifelong valley resident. She worked at Hershey Metals for many years until her retirement. Sophie was an active member of St. Michael's Church, member of the choir and was a cofounder of the St. Michael's Ladies Guild. She was the President of the Catholic War Veterans St. Michael's Post 1562 Ladies Auxiliary. Sophie was also a member of the Derby, Shelton and Ansonia Senior Centers. She was the loving aunt of Michael Corbett and his wife Sue and great aunt of Lisa Watson. Sophie was also survived by several nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews. She was predeceased by a brother Stanley Sobol and two sisters, Mary Corbett and Nellie Chesniak. On Wednesday, friends are invited to go directly to St. Michael Church, 75 Derby Ave., Derby for her Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Her burial will follow at St. Michael Cemetery. Friends may leave condolences at www.adzimafh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 27, 2019