Sophie Badowski Perkowski, wife of the late Edward Perkowski, passed away peacefully of natural causes at Buckley Healthcare in Greenfield, MA, on April 13, 2020, 3 months shy of her 100th birthday. Born in Bridgeport, CT, she resided in Bridgeport, Stratford and DelRay Beach, Florida. Sophie held many jobs during her career, but her favorite was working as a school secretary at Thomas Hooker School in Bridgeport, CT for 14 years. She was proud to be one of the "Hooker Girls", as she would jokingly refer to the staff. Sophie graduated from Warren Harding High School in 1939. Her yearbook quote was "the leader, the life and the love of the company" and she lived up to this quote her whole life. Sophie was indeed the leader of her family and there are many beloved stories of her strength and resilience as a wife and mother. Sophie had a tremendous sense of humor and was always ready with a joke to make you smile. Her laughter and twinkling eyes were infectious. Everyone who came in contact with her, loved her and she made friends easily wherever she went. She was an amazing baker, and her banana bread was legendary. Sophie was truly a Renaissance Woman. She had a wealth of knowledge and loved to read anything she could get her hands on. She was always cutting out interesting stories from newspapers and magazines to share with her family and friends. Every holiday card would include a loving note and one of her infamous clippings. She had an incredible memory and remained sharp well into her 90's. She was a whiz at word jumbles and loved playing cards and Bingo with her friends. If you were lucky enough to spend an afternoon with Sophie, she'd tell you all about the spelling bee in which she had just won first place, or recount, with impeccable detail, beautiful stories from her past. Sophie leaves to cherish her memory her children Irene (Ken) Lindquist, Edward Perkowski, and MaryAnn (Tom) Meshako, her grandchildren Kathryn (Brian) Candela, David (MaryKate) Lindquist, Lauren (Brendan) Buckley, Jaclyn Meshako, and Allison Meshako, and 4 great-grandchildren with one on the way. She also leaves her sister-in-law Bernadette Perkowski and several nieces and nephews.Besides her husband Sophie was predeceased by 4 brothers and their wives: Anthony (Mae) Badowski, John (Tekla) Badowski, Michael (Sophie) Badowski, and Stanley (Sophie) Badowski, brothers-in-law Eugene (Anna) Perkowski, Ted Perkowski, sister-in-law Helena (Zygmunt) Jarzynski, and nephew Edward Badowski.Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford, CT has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Due to current health restrictions, there will be no calling hours and burial will be private. The family will have a Mass and Celebration of Sophie's life at a later date. . For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 19, 2020