Souren John Sinanian, age 80, of Stratford, CT, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Bridgeport Hospital at 1:30 p.m. with his wife by his side. Born on February 12, 1939 he was the third child of Marie Vorperian and Jacob Sinanian. Survivors include his wife, Cristina Hurd Sinanian and his younger brother, Jerry Sinanian of Shelton. He was predeceased by his brothers, King and Edward Sinanian. Souren, sometimes better known as John, attended Summerfield School and Harding High School, then worked for his father, owner of the old "Barnum & State Bus Line". He enlisted in the U.S. Naval Reserve in 1956 and served until 1958. Later he became part owner of Quickie Cab Company and then worked for Dresser Industries (later Ashcroft) for thirty years. John served for many years as president of the homeowners association at Oronoque Shores, and left it with reserves in the bank. When young he spent summers with his grandparents in Brooklyn and while there became the youngest "member" of Gold's Gym. Later, in his twenties he had a natural, uncanny ability to always pick the winners in the stock market; and this could be called his hobby. John would be at Martin's Newsstand at 2 a.m. many nights just to get the Wall Street Journal when it arrived off the delivery truck. He would pore over it until dawn. He loved the warm island beaches of Puerto Rico and made many trips there, but perhaps not as many as to Los Angeles. Through his life John had many friendships with many very fine people. John will be remembered for his sharp wit and quick humor. Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, April 10th at 12 p.m. in the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford with Rev. Untzag Nalbandian officiating. Interment will follow in Lakeview Cemetery, Bridgeport. Visitation on Wednesday from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Those desiring may make a donation in John's memory to , at: or by mail, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary