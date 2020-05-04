Sr. Elizabeth A. Soderquist
Sister M. Elizabeth Ann, O.Carm, a member of the Carmelite Sisters for the Aged and Infirm, passed to eternal life on May 2, 2020 after a short illness. She was in the 47th year of her Religious life.
Shirley Louise Soderquist was born May 27, 1952 in Bridgeport, CT to the late Walter and Margaret (Doxsey) Soderquist. She is survived by her sister, Barbara Doughty of Trumbull, CT and several cousins.
After completing a 19 month course at The Butler Business School in Bridgeport, CT, Sr. Elizabeth entered the Carmelite Sisters on September 8, 1973. She professed her first vows on March 25, 1976, and her Perpetual vows on April 19, 1982. Over the years she was missioned in South Boston, MA, Dover, NH, Joliet, IL, Naperville, IL, Columbus, OH, Framingham, MA, and Trumbull, CT. Her last Mission was at the Motherhouse of the Carmelite Sisters in Germantown, NY, where she faithfully served in many clerical capacities. She was a gentle and prayerful Religious and will be greatly missed. We are consoled that she rests now with her beloved parents in peace and perfect happiness.
Due to current conditions, a private graveside service will be held at Lawncroft Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, friends may consider a donation in memory of Sr. Soderquist to St. Teresa's Motherhouse, 600 Woods Road, Germantown, NY 12526. (www.carmelitesisters.com.) To offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Sister M. Elizabeth Ann, O.Carm, a member of the Carmelite Sisters for the Aged and Infirm, passed to eternal life on May 2, 2020 after a short illness. She was in the 47th year of her Religious life.
Shirley Louise Soderquist was born May 27, 1952 in Bridgeport, CT to the late Walter and Margaret (Doxsey) Soderquist. She is survived by her sister, Barbara Doughty of Trumbull, CT and several cousins.
After completing a 19 month course at The Butler Business School in Bridgeport, CT, Sr. Elizabeth entered the Carmelite Sisters on September 8, 1973. She professed her first vows on March 25, 1976, and her Perpetual vows on April 19, 1982. Over the years she was missioned in South Boston, MA, Dover, NH, Joliet, IL, Naperville, IL, Columbus, OH, Framingham, MA, and Trumbull, CT. Her last Mission was at the Motherhouse of the Carmelite Sisters in Germantown, NY, where she faithfully served in many clerical capacities. She was a gentle and prayerful Religious and will be greatly missed. We are consoled that she rests now with her beloved parents in peace and perfect happiness.
Due to current conditions, a private graveside service will be held at Lawncroft Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, friends may consider a donation in memory of Sr. Soderquist to St. Teresa's Motherhouse, 600 Woods Road, Germantown, NY 12526. (www.carmelitesisters.com.) To offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 4, 2020.