Stafford Gellatly
Stafford R. Gellatly
Stafford R. Gellatly, ninety years old, formerly of Connecticut and a resident of Jupiter, Florida for nearly thirty years, passed away on June 28, 2020 after a short illness. He is survived by several nephews and a great-niece and great-nephew. Mr. Gellatly owned and operated the Gellatly Construction Company in Bridgeport and Trumbull, Connecticut until his retirement. Throughout his life, Mr. Gellatly was an avid golfer who enjoyed traveling around the country and the world playing the game. A private graveside service will take place at Mountain Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport, Connecticut, at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mr. Gellatly's name may be made to The Fairfield County Community Foundation in Norwalk, Connecticut.



Published in Connecticut Post on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
July 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Spear-Miller Funeral Home
