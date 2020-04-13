|
Stanely M. Sliva
Stanley M. Sliva, age 101, of Trumbull passed away peacefully at Bridgeport Hospital on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. He was born on May 1, 1918 in Bridgeport, Connecticut. A Trumbull resident for most of his life, he was predeceased by his wife of 59 years, Veronica (Ryan) Sliva in 2000. He was the second of twelve children of the late Peter and Katherine Sliva of Trumbull. He was a retired employee of Singer Sewing Machine, Avco Lycoming, and Dupont in Newton. He was a founding member of St. Catherine of Siena Church in Trumbull as well as a founding member of the Knights of Columbus #5806. He left a legacy of loving family members who will carry the memory of his kind and gentle spirit with them always. Survivors include his three daughters Maureen Brooks and her husband Raymond of Trumbull, Nanci Kurtz of Monroe, Barbara Peterson of Florida, grandchildren Lori (Matthew) Sheehan of Massachusetts, William (Sarah) Kurtz of Virginia, Scott (Alexis) Kurtz of California, Kevin Peterson of Florida, his brothers Peter and Charles Sliva, his sisters Carol Tilt and Cecilia Sliva, all of Trumbull. Also surviving are his great-grandchildren Tom Sheehan, Megan Sheehan, Sabrina, Ava and John Kurtz and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by his son-in-law Stephen Peterson, grandsons Marc and Ryan Peterson, granddaughter-in-law Ashlee Peterson, brothers John, Stephen, Frank and Joseph, sisters Frances Galanek, Mary Sliva, and Dorothy Smith. The family would especially like to thank his caregiver and friend, Janina Moszyk our 'Angel from Poland'. Due to the concerns about social gatherings affecting us all at this time, funeral and interment services will be held privately for the immediate family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 14, 2020