Commerce Hill Funeral Home
4798 Main St
Bridgeport, CT 06606
(203) 371-1966
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Frank Radozycki & Sons Funeral Home
305 Pulaski St
Bridgeport, CT
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Church
Bridgeport, CT
Stanislaw Roj
Stanislaw Rój age 92 of Bridgeport, loving husband of 65 years to the late Jadwiga Laskowsa Roj passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Born in Lublin, Poland March 19th, 1926. Stanislaw known to many as "Stanley" was the eldest of five siblings. At the eve of World War II under German invasion he was taken to Germany by the Nazis to endure forced slave labor on a German Farm. Stanley heroically escaped to France and joined the British Royal Army as a Polish Solider in the Tank Corps at the age of sixteen. Proceeding the war he met his recently predeceased wife Jadwiga in England. Unable to return to Poland because of Soviet occupation Stanley and Jadwiga immigrated to America from England and raised three children. Stanley is survived by his three loving children, Czeslaw, Tadeusz, and Teresa, as well as many grandchildren. Stanley had retired from Dresser industry as a Tool and Die Maker. Stanley was a true Patriot who lived by a code of honor. He had a passion for fishing and gardening and enjoyed watching UCONN woman's basketball but most of all he had an insatiable zest for life, he will be greatly missed for he was a one of kind.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. in St. Michael the Archangel Church, Bridgeport followed by interment in Mountain Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport. Calling hours will be held Tuesday morning from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at the Frank Radozycki & Sons Funeral Home, 305 Pulaski St. Bridgeport, directly across from the church. For online condolences, to light a virtual candle and order flowers visit us at commercehillfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019
