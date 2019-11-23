|
Stanislaw "Stas" Tyszka
Stanislaw "Stas" Tyszka, age 68, of Shelton entered into rest on Friday, November 22, 2019 in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was predeceased by his son Matthew. He was survived by wife, Krystyna, daughter, Jennifer Tyszka D'Addario, son-in-law Adam D'Addario, grandson Anthony D'Addario, and his older brother, Frank Tyszka. He was a loyal police officer serving the City of Norwalk for 25 years, where he earned the name, Officer Smiley, bestowed upon him by his best friend and fellow officer Peter Torrano. He then continued working full-time as a welder for Tallmadge Brothers Oyster Company in Norwalk. He was a dedicated father, always cheering at his kids' softball games as well as his daughter's dance recitals. He adored his grandson, even though he was a grumpy Dziadz. In his earlier years, he enjoyed playing softball with the police department, hitting a golf ball (because the ball was the only thing he could hit legally and not get arrested) and was a die-hard fan of the Green Bay Packers. He was an avid scrabble player which he enjoyed every evening with his wife. Back in the day he played cards and Risk on weekend evenings with his favorite sister-in-law and friends. He has now joined his beloved son and parents in the heavens where he will be asphyxiating everyone with his cigarette smoke while humming "Teddy Bear" by the King, Elvis Presley. A celebration of life with family and friends will be held on Thursday December 12, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. in the North Brook Condo Clubhouse, 29 Northbrook Drive, Monroe. At the request of his family, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Offer online condolences to his family at www.riverveiwfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 24, 2019