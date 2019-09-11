|
Stanley W. Bassett
Stanley W. Bassett, age 87, of Stratford, husband of Nancy Judd Bassett, passed away peacefully on September 7, 2019 in St. Vincent's Medical Center with his loving family by his side. Stanley was born in Bridgeport on September 27, 1931 and was the son of the late William and C. Arthetta Berg Bassett. He was a proud Veteran of the United States Army. In addition to his wife, Nancy, Stanley is also survived by one son, Thomas Bassett and wife Deirdre of Stratford, one daughter, Kathleen Lombardo and husband Joseph of Stratford, three grandchildren, Bridgette Bassett, Spencer Bassett and Michael Lombardo. In addition to his beloved parents, Stanley was also predeceased by one sister, Charlotte Crosby. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home, 2220 Main Street, Stratford. To celebrate a life, please visit us at www.galellofuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 12, 2019