Stanley Beras

Stanley Beras age 95, husband of the late Virginia Washburn and resident of Oxford, entered into eternal rest March 6. He was born Sept. 4, 1923 in Buffalo, N.Y., son of the late Jacob and Stella Waselewski Beras. Stanley served in the Coast Guard during World War II. He worked as a Foreman in the shipping dept. of Sikorsky Aircraft in Stratford. He was a member of V.F.W. of Milford, the Coast Guard Association and the Oxford Senior Citizens. He was also an avid golfer who loved to travel. He is survived by his daughter Diane Peterson (Russell) of Oxford, granddaughter Corrine Peterson-Gallagher (David) of Waterbury and grandson Richard Peterson (Victoria) of Oxford, great grandchildren Natalie, Ryan, and Megan Peterson of Oxford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 13, at 11:00 a.m., with friends asked to go directly to St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Oxford. Burial with military honors rendered will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in Milford. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the U.S.O. or Veterans' Honor Flight. The Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St. Ansonia has been privileged with the arrangements.