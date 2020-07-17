1/1
Stanley Block
Stanley Block
Stanley A. Block, age 87, of Trumbull Connecticut passed away at home surrounded by his loved ones on July 17, 2020. Stan was born in Brooklyn New York, a son of the late Irving Block and late Nancy Block.
Stan was a graduate of Central High School in Bridgeport. He was Center and Linebacker on the three-time State Champion varsity football team and was also a member of the track team. Stan graduated from University of Bridgeport with a B.S. in Business Administration. As a Public Accountant, he ran his own practice for several years. Stan served as Assistant Controller of Barnes Engineering, and had a lengthy career at Connecticut Distributors (Stratford) as Controller, Corporate Treasurer, Corporate Secretary and Executive Vice President.
Stan enjoyed many hobbies and pastimes. He was a lifelong fisherman, enjoying many weekends with his sons and friends on his boat on Long Island Sound. He also was a noted woodworker. Stan collected and dealt antiques, running an antique business and mail auction company, Block's Box, for many years. Stan had an affinity for marbles, paperweights and stamp collecting. He founded the Marble Collectors Society of America in 1975 and served as its Executive Director for 40 years. He wrote numerous noted books on marble collecting for Schiffer Publishing.
Stan is survived by Claire Waldman Block, his beloved wife of 63 years, his devoted children; Robert and Sarah Block of Trumbull, Mark and Ann Sales Block of Trumbull, and Jonathan and Cynthia Block of Fairfield; his adored grandchildren, Kali (Matt) Cordes, Emily, Kevin, Jessica, Benjamin and Nathaniel; great-granddaughter, Eliana Cordes; sister Cynthia Shapiro; predeceased by his brother Herb; and survived by his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, David and Barbara Waldman.
A private family service will be held at the Congregation Rodeph Sholom Cemetery, Fairfield, Connecticut.



Published in Connecticut Post on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
