Stanley Boganowicz
Stanley Bogdanowicz
Stanley Bogdanowicz, age 73, of Trumbull, passed away October 24, 2020 in his home. Stanley was born in Bridgeport, CT to the late Stanley and Melia Bogdanowicz. He was employed with I.B.M., Purcolator and Inotech. He was an army veteran during the Vietnam Conflict.
He is survived by his devoted sister Paula Slauson and several cousins.
Stanley was predeceased by his brother-in-law Mark Slauson.
Services were private. Interment in Lakeview Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Trumbull E.M.S, 250 Middlebrooks Ave., Trumbull, CT 06611. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mullinsfh.com.





Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home
399 White Plains Road
Trumbull, CT 06611
203-372-6543
