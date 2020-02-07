|
|
Stanley E. Swanson
Stanley E. Swanson, 77, of Milford passed peacefully into the Lord's hands on Feb. 5 at Connecticut Hospice in Branford. "Stan" was loved by all those lucky enough to meet him. His humor, energy, fun-loving spirit, work ethic, and love of people inspired many.
Stan was born in 1943 to Ragnar and Virginia Swanson in Bridgeport. He enjoyed growing up with 3 wonderful siblings in the tight-knit Seaside Village community and graduated from Bassick High School in 1960. Stan proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, creating many memories while stationed in Washington, Texas, and Florida. In 1964, he was honored by the First Region, Air Defense Command as "Soldier of the Year."
Stan studied marketing at the University of Bridgeport. He put his sales skills to work with the Cornwall and Patterson Company and later as the owner, manager, chef, etc. of Swanson's Catering on Fairfield Avenue. Swanson's was a well-known source of imported traditional Swedish foods for Bridgeport's Scandinavian community.
In 1968, Stanley married Lynn Bousquet of Fairfield who became his beloved wife of 51 years. He and Lynn had a son, Warren, and settled in Milford in 1973. Stan was a deacon and member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Bridgeport and the Covenant Church of Easton. Later in life, he brightened the days of many at Sears and JC Penney in Milford and IKEA in New Haven.
Stanley is survived by his wife, Lynn, of Milford; his son, Warren, daughter-in-law, Anne, and grandchildren, Reid, Benjamin, and Calvin of Glenwood Springs, CO; his brother, John, of Bridgeport; his sister, Sally (Wegryn), of Chandler, AZ; and his brother, Peter, of Coral Springs, FL, as well as many cousins, nephews, and nieces.
Stan loved making people happy. He will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held at the Covenant Church of Easton (One Sport Hill Road) at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 15. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Connecticut Hospice (hospice.com).
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 9, 2020