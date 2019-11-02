|
Stanley F. Muzyk, Jr.
Stanley F. Muzyk, Jr. beloved husband of Dorothy Borkowski Muzyk of Derby, died October 31, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in St. Michael Church, 75 Derby Avenue, Derby. Family and friends may call on Wednesday morning 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. at the Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Avenue. Interment will be private. Full obituary and online condolences may be found at www.wakeleememorial.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 3, 2019