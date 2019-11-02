Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, LLC
167 Wakelee Avenue
Ansonia, CT 06401
(203) 734-1490
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, LLC
167 Wakelee Avenue
Ansonia, CT 06401
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michael Church
75 Derby Avenue
Derby, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Muzyk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley F. Muzyk Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stanley F. Muzyk Jr. Obituary
Stanley F. Muzyk, Jr.
Stanley F. Muzyk, Jr. beloved husband of Dorothy Borkowski Muzyk of Derby, died October 31, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in St. Michael Church, 75 Derby Avenue, Derby. Family and friends may call on Wednesday morning 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. at the Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Avenue. Interment will be private. Full obituary and online condolences may be found at www.wakeleememorial.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stanley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, LLC
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -