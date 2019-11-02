|
|
Stanley Charles Guzek
Stanley Charles Guzek, lifelong resident of Shelton, CT passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Stanley was born January 1, 1965. After graduating from SHS, Stan established SCG Drywall, a business he operated for many years. On June 26, 1993 Stan married the love of his life, Jackie Puskar. Together they created his greatest accomplishments, his sons Nicholas and Colin Guzek. Stan was a lover of the Miami Dolphins, Shelton athletics, and most importantly, life.
In addition to his wife and sons, Stan leaves behind his heartbroken sisters, whom made him the center of their world: Karen (John) Iwaniec, MaryAnn Guzek (Chuck), Edwina (Mark) Bondaruk, and his aunt Joan Guzek, several cousins, nieces, and nephews. Stan (Stashu) was predeceased by his best friend, his father Edward, and his mother Catherine (Kay).
A big kid at heart, Stan will be sadly missed by friends, his son's friends; whom he loved as his own, and the many others he touched with his laughter and larger than life presence. The world is a much quieter place today.
A mass of Christian burial will be held Wednesday, November, 6th at 10:30 a.m. at St Lawrence Church, 505 Shelton Ave., Shelton, CT. Burial will be private held at a later date. Calling hours will be Tuesday, November 5th from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. at James T Toohey & Son Funeral Home at 92 Howe Ave., Shelton, CT.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family through James T Toohey & Son Funeral Home.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 3, 2019