Stanley J. BojarczykStanley J. Bojarczyk, "Bo", age 91, beloved husband of 67 years to Helen "Elaine" Greer Bojarczyk, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Sunday, November 29, 2020. Born in Bridgeport on October 5, 1929, he was the son of the late Frank and Mary (Kovalewska) Bojarczyk. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War, and worked as a blade inspector at Sikorsky Aircraft for 38 years before retiring in 1993. An avid football fan, he was a member of the Sikorsky Retirees and Friendship Clubs and a former member of the Lithuanian Club. Bojack, as he was known to his friends, enjoyed traveling all over the world with his wife. They especially enjoyed the many cruises they took along with their friends. Bo had a great sense of humor and was a kind, gentle man, never having a mean word for anyone. Bo was the happiest when he was with his family. He especially enjoyed the many holiday gatherings with extended family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He will be in our hearts forever.In addition to his wife, Elaine, survivors include his devoted son, Richard and his wife, Christine of Danbury, three granddaughters, Laura and Allison Bojarczyk of Seymour and Nicole Bojarczyk of Danbury, his sister, Mary Surina, sister-in-law, Wally Greer, brother-in-law, Robert Pala and his wife Brenda as well as many nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Helen Adamicki and her husband, Victor, an infant sister, Stella, brother-in-law, Joseph Surina, sister-in-law, Patricia Pala, and brother-in-law, Jim Greer.The family would like to thank everyone at Hartford Healthcare Hospice for the compassionate care and love given to Bo. It is truly appreciated.A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated privately at St. George Roman Catholic Church in Bridgeport with burial in St. Michael's Cemetery, Stratford.Arrangements were entrusted to Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull.