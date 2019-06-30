Stanley Nachilo

Stanley G. Nachilo, age 100 of Stratford, loving husband of 69 years to the late Genevieve Prokoski Nachilo entered into eternal rest on Friday, June 28, 2019 at the Lord Chamberlain Nursing Center. He was the son of the late Jozef and Emilia Labenec Nachilo.

Stanley was born in New Britian, CT, and as a young child moved with his parents to a family farm in Poland. He lived the farm life as a boy but returned to the US as young man; first joining the Civilian Conservation Corp and then the US Army. Stanley served in the 36th Texas Division as a medic and was awarded the Bronze Star for Heroic Service in a combat zone near Rapido River in Italy. He came home from the War in 1945, met his wife Genevieve, and raised a family in Stratford.

He retired from Trio Industries in 1984, only to live and enjoy the 2nd half of his life tinkering and fixing and experimenting in his Basement and Garage. Stanley deeply loved the outdoors in his yard and garden, and always had a lesson to teach about the things he learned from Nature, but his commitment to his family will always be his greatest lesson.

Stanley is survived by his loving daughter Elizabeth (Betty) Burdo, and his Grandson Brian Burdo and wife Stacy Burdo. The Family would like to thank all the staff at Lord Chamberlain for their care and compassion, and Andre Kulak for his help in creating a garden for Stanley at the facility. Many thanks also to Eugeniusz and Czeslawa Rakowski for their frequent visits and their friendship.

Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Michael the Archangel Church, Bridgeport followed by interment in St. Michael Cemetery, Stratford. Calling hours will take place on Tuesday morning from 9:30-10:30 a.m. in the Frank Radozycki Funeral Home, 305 Pulaski St., Bridgeport directly across from the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Stanley's memory to the Therapeutic Recreation Dept. of Lord Chamberlain, 7003 Main St., Stratford, CT 06614. For online condolences, memorial tributes and to make a donation, visit us at commercehillfh.com Published in Connecticut Post on July 1, 2019