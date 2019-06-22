Stanley J. Nosal Jr.

Stanley J. Nosal Jr., 70, of Woodbridge, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Connecticut Hospice of Branford, while his wife and two sons kept vigil never leaving his bedside. His wife Patricia A. Nosal found comfort in knowing that his brief, though painful battle with cancer was finally over. He died a model husband and became a better version of himself each day. He enjoyed baseball and anything related to cars. He recently retired from Tri-Lift, Inc., though he enjoyed working and the freedom of being on the road each day.

Stanley is survived by his beloved wife, Patricia A. Nosal, his mother Evelyn Maruca, and his children Christine Salois, Stanley Nosal, Matthew Nosal, and Michael Nosal. Also, he leaves behind 5 grandchildren.

Burial services will be private. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Ann Church (Black Rock), 481 Brewster St., Bridgeport, CT on June 29, 2019 at 10:00AM. Published in Connecticut Post on June 23, 2019