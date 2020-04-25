|
Star Holda
Star Holda passed away peacefully on April 23, 2020, at the Jewish Senior Services Home for The Elderly with her two daughters by her side. Star was born in 1924 in Bridgeport to the late John & Mary Andrews. She met her true love, Edward J. Holda, at the Ritz Ballroom in Bridgeport, fell in love and they married in May 1949 and shared 39 wonderful years before his passing. They built their home in Westport with the help of friends and family and spent time at their vacation place in Cocoa Beach, FL, with their two daughters. Star loved to laugh, enjoyed dancing, singing around the house, playing cards, especially pinochle, and entertaining friends and family. Even though she worked at Bruner & Ritter, The Clam Box, Westport Lanes, McKesson Laboratories, owned a laundromat and formed a real estate investment group with holdings throughout the U.S., she always found time to be with her family. There was never a question, her family was the love of her life and they felt the same about her. Star was a true representation of her name. She was a loving wife, an amazing mother, a wonderful daughter, a treasured sister, a loyal friend and a faithful servant of Jehovah. In later years, no matter how lost she was in her illness, whenever her daughters walked into the room and said, "Hi Mom", her face would light up. Her true passion was her family, friends and God. She dedicated herself to Jehovah and in 1988 she was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses. She had the hope that one day she would be reunited with her loved ones on a beautiful paradise earth (Psalms 37:10, 11, 29). Until then, she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her two daughters, Maria Ferrin (husband Scott) of Trumbull and Kathleen Turner (husband James "Bain") of Trumbull, her nephews Robert Scinto (wife Barbara) of Fairfield and Daniel Scinto (wife Francine) of Cowan Heights, CA and other beloved cousins, nieces and nephews. She survived her husband Edward Holda, her sisters Doxie Scinto and Stella Andrews, brothers George and Bill Andrews, half-sister Tula Emery and stepbrother Roger Dina. Due to the Pandemic, funeral services will be private. A Memorial Service will take place at a later date via Zoom. If you would like to attend, please send an email with your name, phone number and email address to: [email protected] When the memorial date is determined, an invitation will be sent to you. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made at donate.jw.org. Thank you to all the friends, family and caregivers who have cared for Star over the years, especially to Anne LaBelle. Thank you also to The Jewish Senior Services, Hospice and The Watermark for their loving care. The Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road, Fairfield, CT, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To send online condolences, please visit LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 26, 2020