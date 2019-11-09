|
Stefan Jakubowski
Stefan Jakubowski, beloved husband of 63 years to the late Helen Poplawska Jakubowski died peacefully on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Born in Poland on December 7, 1930, he was the son of the late Augustyn and Malgorzata Wojenska Jakubowski.
Stefan was predeceased by his son Antoni Jakubowski and brothers: Antoni, Czeslaw, sister-in-law Aniela and Miroslawa. He will be missed by his daughter Teresa and her husband Wojciech Skoniecki, his daughter-in-law Hanna Jakubowska, cousin Anna Poplawska, his brothers: Jozef (Alicia), Edward and the late Miroslawa and his sister Marianna Charbolowski (Antoni). Stefan also leaves behind his grandchildren: Katarzyna Morrell, Jakub Skoniecki (Liling), Marta Rarey (Mitchell), Joanna Winkowski (Damian), great-grandchildren: Karolina, Maya, Landon, Riley, Micah, Hudson and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, November, 13, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. in St. Michael the Archangel Church, Bridgeport, followed by interment in St. John's Cemetery, Monroe. Calling hours will take place on Wednesday morning from 9:30 to 11 a.m. in the Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Michael Church in memory of Stefan. For online condolences, memorial tributes and directions, visit us at commercehillfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 10, 2019