Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
203-375-2200
Resources
More Obituaries for Stefan Scerba
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stefan Scerba Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stefan Scerba Sr
Nov. 23, 1930 - Sept. 3, 2019 Stefan Scerba Sr., age 88, of Stratford, beloved husband of Irene Mika Scerba, passed away on September 3, 2019 in his home. Stefan was born in Czechoslovakia on November 23, 1930 to the late Andrej and Maria (Babjakova) Scerba and has been a longtime area resident. He was retired from Carpenter Steel Co., and Pace Motors. Stefan was a member of The Slovak Catholic Sokols and The Slovak Alliance. He will be lovingly remembered as great provider, a dedicated and hard worker. Stefan was energetic, ingeniously intelligent, and came up with creative things throughout his life. He was very proud of his family, and had a great sense of humor. Stefan was always the life of the party, he loved and lived life to its fullest. Survivors in addition to his beloved wife of 63 years, include his devoted children, MaryAnn Wells and her husband Lawrence of Shelton, Ellen Carey and her companion Richard Allen of Stratford, and Stefan Scerba Jr. and his wife Julie of Oxford, 9 cherished grandchildren, Nichole (Anthony), Jennifer (Andrew), Stefanie (Steve), Lawrence Jr., Stefan III, Nicholas (Jess), Christopher, James, and Suzane, 5 adored great-grandchildren, Cali, Madison, Liam, Willow, and River, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Stefan was predeceased by his son-in-law, Albert Carey. The Scerba family would like to thank the staff of the Stratford VNA and the Connecticut Hospice Home Care for the kind and loving care shown to Stefan and his family. Funeral services will take place on Monday, September 9th at 9:45 a.m. in the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford and at 10:30 a.m. in Holy Name of Jesus Church, Stratford for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Stratford. Friends may visit with his family on Sunday from 2-5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make a donation in memory of Stefan to: Holy Name of Jesus Church Building Fund, 1950 Barnum Ave., Stratford, CT 06614 or to Connecticut Hospice Home Care, 61 Burban Drive, Branford, CT 06405. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stefan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now