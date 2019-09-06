|
Stefan Scerba Sr
Nov. 23, 1930 - Sept. 3, 2019 Stefan Scerba Sr., age 88, of Stratford, beloved husband of Irene Mika Scerba, passed away on September 3, 2019 in his home. Stefan was born in Czechoslovakia on November 23, 1930 to the late Andrej and Maria (Babjakova) Scerba and has been a longtime area resident. He was retired from Carpenter Steel Co., and Pace Motors. Stefan was a member of The Slovak Catholic Sokols and The Slovak Alliance. He will be lovingly remembered as great provider, a dedicated and hard worker. Stefan was energetic, ingeniously intelligent, and came up with creative things throughout his life. He was very proud of his family, and had a great sense of humor. Stefan was always the life of the party, he loved and lived life to its fullest. Survivors in addition to his beloved wife of 63 years, include his devoted children, MaryAnn Wells and her husband Lawrence of Shelton, Ellen Carey and her companion Richard Allen of Stratford, and Stefan Scerba Jr. and his wife Julie of Oxford, 9 cherished grandchildren, Nichole (Anthony), Jennifer (Andrew), Stefanie (Steve), Lawrence Jr., Stefan III, Nicholas (Jess), Christopher, James, and Suzane, 5 adored great-grandchildren, Cali, Madison, Liam, Willow, and River, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Stefan was predeceased by his son-in-law, Albert Carey. The Scerba family would like to thank the staff of the Stratford VNA and the Connecticut Hospice Home Care for the kind and loving care shown to Stefan and his family. Funeral services will take place on Monday, September 9th at 9:45 a.m. in the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford and at 10:30 a.m. in Holy Name of Jesus Church, Stratford for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Stratford. Friends may visit with his family on Sunday from 2-5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make a donation in memory of Stefan to: Holy Name of Jesus Church Building Fund, 1950 Barnum Ave., Stratford, CT 06614 or to Connecticut Hospice Home Care, 61 Burban Drive, Branford, CT 06405. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 7, 2019