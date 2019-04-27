Stella Barrett

Stella Barrett, 87, of Greenacres, Florida passed peacefully on April 25, 2019, at Boca Raton Hospice by the Sea with her family by her bedside. Stella was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut on November 14, 1931 to Frank and Mary Fortuna. She was one of six children born during the Great Depression in Bridgeport, CT. She was predeceased by her parents, four siblings and her husband of 47 years,Ted Barrett. Survivors include her brother, Ralph Fortuna who resides in Fairfield, CT; her three children and their spouses, Karen and Bruce Williams, Michael and Lisa Barrett, Cheryl and Jim Whittington. She is also survived by her nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren; Ryan Barrett and his wife Kerri with their two sons, Mason and Cameron,Tyler Barrett, Casey Barrett, Marley Williams David and husband TJ, Colin Williams and wife Alexia, Jane Williams, Tanner Whittington, Kory Whittington and Nick Whittington. Stella was a devoted wife and loving mother who lived for her children and grandchildren. The legacy of Stella and Ted Barrett began in Lake Forest in Bridgeport where they built a beautiful home on the lake. Family gatherings centered around weekends celebrating all of life's moments. They raised three children on the lake and had weekly get togethers with aunts, uncles and cousins. They enjoyed swimming in the summer, skating in the winter and of course every gathering included Italian feasts. Cooking Italian food with grandmothers and aunts was a favorite passion of Stella's. Garlic and oil were a staple in the family's home and of course salad was always eaten last. In 1977, Stella and Ted followed her mother and sisters to South Florida and built a new home in Boca Raton. The family gatherings continued as her new home became the home base for the next generation, her grandchildren, to enjoy the pool and outdoor picnics. In addition to her love for family and cooking, Stella also enjoyed working part time as a fresh flower designer at a friend's Christmas shop in Pompano. In 2013, Stella moved to Greenacres, Florida to live with her daughter, Cheryl, her husband Jim and three sons. Please visit www.legacy.com for private guestbook. In Lieu of flowers, contributions to Trustbridge Hospice Foundation in memory of Stella Barrett would be appreciated. Checks can be mailed to: Trustbridge Hospice Foundation, 5300 East Avenue, West Palm Beach FL 33407 or you can donate online by using this link: https://trustbridgefoundation.org/ways-to-give/donate-now/ or visiting our website: www.trustbridgefoundation.org and clicking on "Ways To Give." Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 27, 2019