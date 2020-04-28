|
|
Stella Crispino
Stella Crispino passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at the age of 101. Stella was born on November 27, 1918 in Bridgeport, CT and was a lifelong city resident. She graduated from St. Michael's School and attended Central High School. Her education was cut short when she went to work to help support her family during the Great Depression. She worked as a seamstress and on the assembly line in factories. While working at Remington Arms, Stella met her husband James A. Crispino. They were married in 1946. After Jim passed away in 1964, Stella worked hard to support her children, all of whom became college graduates. She said her greatest achievement was raising her children and she was glad to live long enough to see them all become successful.
Stella was a strong and independent woman who had opinions on all topics and was not afraid to share them. Never one to waste a dime, instead of buying her grandchildren a birthday card, she drew a smiley face and wrote "Happy Birthday!" on a piece of paper and gave them the $2 she saved. She was proud of her Polish heritage and was an active parishioner at St. Michael the Archangel Church. She enjoyed singing and dancing as a member of the Golden Follies, taking trips to the casino, swimming, being a member of the Widows and Widowers Club, making jigsaw puzzles, reading, playing games, hosting house-painting parties and picnics in her backyard, square dancing, gardening, eating lunch at Bethany Center, and playing bingo. What gave her the most pleasure was spending time with her seven grandchildren and four great-granddaughters.
Stella was predeceased by her husband, James; brothers Stanley, Edward, Benjamin, and Francis Slinko; grandson Thomas Crispino; and son-in-law Bruce Richardson. Left to cherish her memory are her son James and wife Mary Beth; daughter Stephanie Richardson; son Andrew and wife Donna; sister-in-law Candide Slinko; grandchildren, James Crispino and his partner Ana Cuadra; Libby Richardson; Marin Ranta and her husband Sean; Jayna Richardson; Lisa Weber; and Michelle Crispino. She also leaves four great-granddaughters, Juliette and Phoebe Weber, and Edith and June Ranta, and several nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to the caring and compassionate staff at Ludlowe Center for Health and Rehabilitation who worked tirelessly to make Stella comfortable during her stay there.
There will be a private burial in St. Michael's Cemetery in Stratford and a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael the Archangel Church, 310 Pulaski Street, Bridgeport, CT 06608. The Commerce Hill Radozycki Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport has been entrusted with the services. For online condolences, memorial tributes and to make a donation, visit us at commercehillfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 29, 2020