Stella (Rosenman) Mills
Loving wife of the late Bud (Clinton) Mills, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020. Aunt of Peter, Gale and Joyce and great-aunt of Stephen. Former longtime resident and activities coordinator of Oronoque. A private burial service will take place at Mountain Grove Cemetery in Easton, CT on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 19, 2020.