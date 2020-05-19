Stella Mills
Stella (Rosenman) Mills
Loving wife of the late Bud (Clinton) Mills, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020. Aunt of Peter, Gale and Joyce and great-aunt of Stephen. Former longtime resident and activities coordinator of Oronoque. A private burial service will take place at Mountain Grove Cemetery in Easton, CT on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.



Published in Connecticut Post on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
