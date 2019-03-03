Stella Notchick

Age 94, was called home by the Lord February 18, 2019 in Ontario, California. Stella was born in Naugatuck, Connecticut August 31, 1924 to Stanislof and Stella Wojciechowsky.

Stella graduated from Central High School in Bridgeport, Connecticut where she soon met her husband, Peter Notchick. Stella was a social worker for the city of Bridgeport, Connecticut before she retired. She was a fantastic cook and enjoyed entertaining her family at every opportunity. Her door was always open to family and friends; Stella's favorite time was the holidays and being with her grandchildren and great grandchild. She also loved those slot machines and her blue dot. Stella is survived by her husband of 72 years, Peter, her two sons, Peter and John, daughter-in-law Gosia, and her sister Helen. Stella was blessed with six grandchildren, Jeffery, Dennis, Jessica, Jayson, Joseph, and Jack, and one great grandchild Austin.

A rosary will be prayed Monday, March 11, 5:00 p.m. at Stone Funeral Home, Upland. Mass will be held at Saint Anthony Church, March 12, 10:00 a.m. For her family out of state, Stella can be viewed at Stone Funeral Home in Upland, CA. Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary