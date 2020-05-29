Stella F. Sarnik
Stella F. Sarnik, 98, of Trumbull, passed away on May 8, 2020, at the Maefair Health Care Center in Trumbull. She was the widow of John Sarnik, Sr.
Stella was born in Bridgeport on August 24, 1921 to the late William and Mary (Shepley) Shultz. She graduated from Central High School and went to Business School. She worked for Jacob Brothers for many years as a bookkeeper.
She is survived by her stepson, John Sarnik, Jr. and his wife Barbara, of Marlborough, CT. She is also survived by 3 step-grandchildren, and several cousins.
Interment was private in Lakeview Cemetery, Bridgeport. Arrangements are entrusted to the Pistey Funeral Home. Visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com to express condolences online.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 29, 2020.