Stella Sarnik
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Stella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stella F. Sarnik
Stella F. Sarnik, 98, of Trumbull, passed away on May 8, 2020, at the Maefair Health Care Center in Trumbull. She was the widow of John Sarnik, Sr.
Stella was born in Bridgeport on August 24, 1921 to the late William and Mary (Shepley) Shultz. She graduated from Central High School and went to Business School. She worked for Jacob Brothers for many years as a bookkeeper.
She is survived by her stepson, John Sarnik, Jr. and his wife Barbara, of Marlborough, CT. She is also survived by 3 step-grandchildren, and several cousins.
Interment was private in Lakeview Cemetery, Bridgeport. Arrangements are entrusted to the Pistey Funeral Home. Visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com to express condolences online.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pistey Funeral Home Inc
2155 Main St
Stratford, CT 06615
(203) 378-2213
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved