Stephan Kovacs
Stephen Kovacs
Stephen Kovacs, of Fairfield, entered into eternal rest on April 29, 2020. Stephen served in the US Army and worked in the family business until his retirement. He is survived by his beloved wife, Phyllis Kovacs; son Edward of Fairfield; two daughters, Lynne Leach and Karen Mulqueen, both of Shelton; a sister, Maryann Fogarty of FL; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister Gail Mattioli and a brother Kenneth. A memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of the FAIRFIELD FUNERAL HOME of EDMUND W. DOUGIELLO, 36 South Pine Creek Road.

Published in Connecticut Post on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial Mass
