Stephanie Bazyluk Obituary
Stephanie Bazyluk
Stephanie Bazyluk, age 101, of Ansonia, wife of the late Lewko Bazyluk, died peacefully at her home on Thursday, October 3, 2019.
She was born in Ukraine and had emigrated to the United States in 1962. Mrs. Bazyluk loved flowers, gardening, embroidery and cooking. She was lovingly devoted to her family and enjoyed every minute she spent with her grandchildren.
She is survived by four beloved children, Lisa Bernard of Shelton, Luba Martin of Seymour, Roman Bazyluk of Ansonia and Boydan Bazyluk of Arizona; six grandchildren: and one great-grandchild.
Friends may call on Sunday from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. at the Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main Street, Stratford. Panakhyda at 2 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held on Monday at 9:30 a.m. at Holy Protection Ukrainian Catholic Church, Bridgeport. Interment at St. John Cemetery, Monroe. Please visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com to express condolences online.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 5, 2019
