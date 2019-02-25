Stephanie Power

Stephanie Power, beloved partner, mother and daughter, passed away peacefully on February 22, 2019 in her home in Fairfield, CT after a long struggle with breast cancer. She was 51.

Stephanie will be remembered for showing us all what it truly means to be a loving family member and friend. She approached every day with optimism, energy and enthusiasm no matter what circumstances life brought. Stephanie's life was devoted to her two sons, Blake and Cameron, her best friend and partner, John Peteshel, and her other family members and many, many friends. A thoughtful and genuine person, Stephanie always remembered to celebrate others' finest moments and was there for them during their most difficult times. She loved to bring people together from all parts of her life, and she planned and orchestrated countless celebrations for family and friends. Stephanie loved to travel and she enjoyed planning trips that brought her family to all corners of the globe, though her favorite place was Disney World. No sooner had she returned from one adventure than Stephanie began planning the next outing for her family. Whether it was driving her yellow Mustang, ballroom dancing, taking flying lessons, swimming with dolphins, riding a motorcycle, trapeze lessons with her boys, or regular get-togethers with her close girlfriends, Stephanie lived life to its fullest and reveled in sharing those adventures.

Born and raised in Bronxville, NY, Stephanie moved to Fairfield 20 years ago to raise her family. She earned her bachelor's degree from the College of Mount Saint Vincent and her master's from Fairfield University. Stephanie was a licensed marriage and family therapist, and the founder and co-owner of Key Therapy, LLC in Monroe, CT. She started her career as an elementary school teacher, and her love of people, entrepreneurial spirit and boundless energy led her to many places. She became a concierge and sales executive at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in New York City and later started several businesses—organizing children's birthday parties, Play Tots and a nursery school based at the Easton Community Center. She was an active volunteer at her sons' schools. The common thread in her work and life was a desire to help and bring joy to other people, especially children.

In addition to her partner, John, and sons, Blake Maquat (Manhattan College sophomore) and Cameron Maquat (Hopkins School senior), of Fairfield, Stephanie is survived by her loving parents, Conrad and Michele Power, of Bronxville; her siblings, Suzanne Power-Morris and Timothy Power, also of Bronxville; brother-in-law, John Morris; her adoring Godson and nephew Connor Morris and niece June Power; former husband, Robert Maquat, of Easton, CT; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by paternal grandparents Blake and Mary Power and maternal grandparents Michael and Gertrude Florkowski.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road, in Fairfield Center. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10:45 a.m. in the Church of Saint Joseph, 15 Cedar Street, Bronxville, NY, with the interment to follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, in Hawthorne, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to , Gift Processing, 1702 East Highland Ave., Suite 400 in Phoenix, AZ 85016. For travel directions or to sign her online guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 25, 2019