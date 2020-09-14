1/1
Stephanie Valverde
Stephanie Valverde
Stephanie Valverde, July 16,1988 - September 5, 2020. Age 32 of Stratford, she entered into rest on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at her home. She was a phenomenal teacher, devoted daughter and loving sister. She enjoyed working with children. She enjoyed listening to music, dancing freely and putting a smile on your face. Most of all, she loved her family and friends. She always put others before herself even if she didn't know you. She will be missed. She will be celebrated. She will continue to live in our hearts and all the wonderful memories she has left us with. Peace and Love.



Published in Connecticut Post on Sep. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dennis & D'Arcy Funeral Home - Stratford
2611 Main Street
Stratford, CT 06615
(203) 375-0798
