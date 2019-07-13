|
|
Stephen M. Bejek
Stephen M. Bejek, age 83, of Fairfield, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the Golden Hill Health Center in Milford. Born in Bridgeport, the son of the late Michael and Theresa Bejek, he was raised in Black Rock and had been a Fairfield resident since 1969. Steve graduated from Fairfield College Preparatory School and served in the U.S. Army from 1956-1958. He worked for Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette Investment Banking in New York, and later, was employed as a Supervisor for the State of CT Department of Transportation. He was predeceased by his brother, John Baker and other family members. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, July 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. meeting directly at Holy Cross Church, 750 Tahmore Drive, Fairfield. Interment will follow in Aspetuck Cemetery, Easton. Calling hours have been omitted. For information or to offer an online condolence please visit www.SpearFuneral Home.com
Published in Connecticut Post on July 14, 2019