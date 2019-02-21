Connecticut Post Obituaries
Stephen Blaisdell


1959 - 2019
Stephen Blaisdell Obituary
Stephen M. Blaisdell
Stephen Mark Blaisdell, age 59, of Milford, entered peaceful rest on February 17, 2019 at his home. Stephen was born in Milford on September 27, 1959 to the late Floyd and Virginia (Dicks) Blaisdell. He was a helicopter mechanic for many years at Sikorsky Aircraft in Stratford and in his free time, enjoyed woodworking and playing the organ. Mr. Blaisdell is survived by his two children, Michael and Stephanie Blaisdell and their mother, Wendy Blaisdell all of Naugatuck and several cousins. Services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted with THE GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME, 291 BRIDGEPORT AVENUE, MILFORD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hillside Covenant Church, 100 Hillside Avenue, Naugatuck, CT 06770. To share a memory, please go to www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 21, 2019
