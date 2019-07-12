Connecticut Post Obituaries
Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home
399 White Plains Road
Trumbull, CT 06611
203-372-6543
Stephen Bombero Sr. Obituary
Stephen C. Bombero Sr.
Stephen C. Bombero Sr., age 89, of Oxford, beloved husband of Rose Bernard Bombero, passed away July 10, 2019. He was born in Bridgeport, CT to the late Stephen T. and Emma Ann (Gadus) Bombero. He resided in Trumbull for many years and attended UConn. Stephen was the proprietor of Stephen Bombero Land Surveying. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying fishing, hunting, and gardening with his canine companion, Boots. Stephen was predeceased by his first wife Winifred (Brennan) Bombero. Survivors include his beloved wife, Rose; eleven loving children, Stephen, Bruce, Daniel, Nadine Buccieri, Paul, Mary Ellen Kelly, Lea Forcier, Anthony Ruelle, Randy Ruelle, Raina Ruelle, and Tina Ruelle, and their spouses; two brothers; 36 cherished grandchildren, nine cherished great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to attend his funeral services on Monday, July 15, at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of the Apostle, St. Mary's Church, 212 Elizabeth St., Derby. Interment to follow at St. Michael's Cemetery, Stratford, CT. Friends may call on Sunday, July 14, from 3-7 p.m. at Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. Memorial contributions may be made to the () or (www.donate.lls.org) To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mullinsfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on July 13, 2019
